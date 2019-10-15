News

Moderate Wine Consumption and Type 2 Diabetes

A meta analysis of research found wine may help diabetes sufferers by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol

Moderate Wine Consumption and Type 2 Diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes can stay healthy with a good diet including moderate wine consumption. (istockphotos)
By
Oct 15, 2019

Wine drinkers with type 2 diabetes need to watch what they eat and drink. However, evidence continues to show that they can enjoy wine. Several studies have found that moderate amounts of wine can actually improve diabetes patients' health. A new study offers interesting evidence as to why.

Lead researcher Jinhua Ye and several colleagues at the Cardiovascular Department of Tongde Hospital in Zhejiang Provence, China, conducted a meta analysis of nine studies that best fit their criteria and dug deep into the data. The results were published in the journal Medicine.

They found that diabetes patients can definitely benefit from moderate wine consumption, specifically because wine was linked with lower blood pressure and lower total cholesterol levels."Moderate wine consumption among [type 2 diabetes mellitus] patients could reduce the level of diastolic blood pressure and total cholesterol," the authors wrote. Total cholesterol levels and blood pressure were found to have significantly decreased in the day following wine consumption and over a course of two years.

Want to learn more about how wine can be part of a healthy lifestyle? Sign up for Wine Spectator's free Wine & Healthy Living e-mail newsletter and get the latest health news, feel-good recipes, wellness tips and more delivered straight to your inbox every other week!

However, other risk factors for diabetes, such as general glucose levels in the blood, were not shown to be affected. And, as this study was a retroactive meta analysis, the researchers could not select for a controlled patient group, so the subjects varied widely in age, consumption levels and other factors.

The researchers hope to conduct more studies on the topic. "Further investigation, including more longer intervention [trials] and more homogeneity of participants are needed to affirm the efficacy and safety of wine intake and its association with the risk of cardiovascular diseases among type 2 diabetes [sufferers]."

News Health

You Might Also Like

Spain's Alma Carraovejas Buys 2 Ribeiro Wineries: Emilio Rojo and Viña Meín
News

Spain's Alma Carraovejas Buys 2 Ribeiro Wineries: Emilio Rojo and Viña Meín

The Ribera del Duero based wine company hopes to untap the potential of Galicia's wines

Oct 16, 2019
Chanel Group Expands Its Wine Ambitions to Provence
News

Chanel Group Expands Its Wine Ambitions to Provence

The luxury company, which owns wineries in Bordeaux and Napa, buys Domaine de I'lle in …

Oct 14, 2019
Exclusive: Jackson Family Wines Buys Balo Vineyards in Anderson Valley
News

Exclusive: Jackson Family Wines Buys Balo Vineyards in Anderson Valley

The 14-acre property in California's Mendocino County is known for its Pinot Noir and …

Oct 14, 2019
California Wineries Take Mid-Harvest Power Outages in Stride
News

California Wineries Take Mid-Harvest Power Outages in Stride

The local utility has been cutting power to prevent wildfires, leaving millions in the …

Oct 11, 2019
Chef José Andrés' Charity Makes a Difference with 1 Million Meals
News

Chef José Andrés' Charity Makes a Difference with 1 Million Meals

In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the renowned chef and his World Central Kitchen reach a …

Oct 10, 2019
Trabocchis Open Third Sfoglina in D.C. Area
News

Trabocchis Open Third Sfoglina in D.C. Area

Plus, there's a new executive chef at Spiaggia, and a Cuban restaurant in Boston opens with …

Oct 10, 2019

Popular Posts

Popular Posts

Sign Up for Free Email Newsletters

Sign up for Wine Spectator’s Free Email Newsletters and stay up-to-date with all things wine.

Sign Up
WineRatings+

WineRatings+

Xvalues

Xvalues

Restaurant Search

Restaurant Search